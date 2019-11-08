Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Trick-or-Treat-Street
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Trick-or-Treat-Street
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Shoes from the Heart (11-7-19)
Shoes from the Heart (11-7-19)
Posted: Nov 8, 2019 11:07 AM
Updated: Nov 8, 2019 11:07 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saint Joseph
Clear
39°
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
39°
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
39°
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
36°
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
41°
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
A warming trend is expected to begin today after a cold day on Thursday. It is a very chilly start to the day, however, with temperatures in the teens and 20s but by afternoon, temps will climb into the mid to upper 40s under partly cloudy skies.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Community Events
Most Popular Stories
Mother sentenced to life for drowning baby in bathtub
Clinton County deputies searching for missing 14-year-old girl
Authorities continue searching for missing 12-year-old St. Joseph girl
Dispatcher honored for saving a life while shopping at Wal-Mart
Gavins Point Dam water releases to stay double the average through November
Man charged after armed robbery of St. Joseph gas station
Co-worker pays it forward to mother donating kidney to young son
Brown, Doniphan Co. leaders fearful of hospital vote failure
Apple Bus trying to fill open jobs
Juvenile sentenced for part in 14-year-old Cameron Satterley's death