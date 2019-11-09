Clear

Some cooler air moving in for Sunday

Some cooler air moving in for Sunday

Posted: Nov 9, 2019 9:39 PM
Updated: Nov 9, 2019 9:39 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 46°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 46°
Cameron
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 53°
A cold front will move through early Sunday morning, which will usher in some cooler air and a few clouds. Temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories