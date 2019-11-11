Clear

Sunny but cold Tuesday forecast

Sunny but cold Tuesday forecast

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 2:27 PM
Updated: Nov 11, 2019 2:27 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 8°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 5°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 8°
Cameron
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 4°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 10°
The cold weather continues for Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s before temperatures begin to rebound, but stay below average. We'll have mostly sunny skies with highs back up into the 40s midweek.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories