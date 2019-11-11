Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

veterans day parade canceled

veterans day parade canceled

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 6:10 PM
Updated: Nov 11, 2019 6:10 PM
Posted By: Brooke Anderson
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 3°
Maryville
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 0°
Savannah
Few Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 3°
Cameron
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 3°
Fairfax
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 1°
The cold weather continues for Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s before temperatures begin to rebound, but stay below average. We'll have mostly sunny skies with highs back up into the 40s midweek.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories