Clear

Patrick Mahomes wears St. Joseph girl's bracelet

Patrick Mahomes wears St. Joseph girl's bracelet

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 6:45 PM
Updated: Nov 11, 2019 6:45 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 1°
Maryville
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 0°
Savannah
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 1°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 1°
Fairfax
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 1°
The cold weather continues for Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s before temperatures begin to rebound, but stay below average. We'll have mostly sunny skies with highs back up into the 40s midweek.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories