Posted: Nov 11, 2019 10:12 PM
Updated: Nov 11, 2019 10:12 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna
Saint Joseph
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 2°
Maryville
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -4°
Savannah
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 2°
Cameron
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 1°
Fairfax
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 2°
The cold weather continues for Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s before temperatures begin to rebound, but stay below average. We'll have mostly sunny skies with highs back up into the 40s midweek.
