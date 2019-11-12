Clear

SJSD FOCUS GROUP 2

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 8:59 AM
Updated: Nov 12, 2019 8:59 AM
Posted By: Andy House
Saint Joseph
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 13°
Maryville
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 2°
Savannah
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Cameron
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
Fairfax
12° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: °
Under clear skies, temperatures have dropped very quickly and we are starting the day with single digit readings this morning. Wind chills are at or below zero to start the day so make sure you and the kids are layered up.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories