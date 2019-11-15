Clear

Warmer air arrives for the weekend

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 3:47 AM
Updated: Nov 15, 2019 3:47 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
After a week that saw snow and record low temperatures, this weekend's forecast will come as a welcomed sight for many as we finally see near-normal temperatures and sunshine in the forecast.
KQTV Temperatures
