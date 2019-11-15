Home
Warmer air arrives for the weekend
Warmer air arrives for the weekend
Posted: Nov 15, 2019 3:47 AM
Updated: Nov 15, 2019 3:47 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
After a week that saw snow and record low temperatures, this weekend's forecast will come as a welcomed sight for many as we finally see near-normal temperatures and sunshine in the forecast.
Community Events
