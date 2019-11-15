Clear

Former players, coaches remember Coach Jim Perry

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 9:55 AM
Updated: Nov 15, 2019 9:55 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 46°
Fairfax
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 50°
After a week that saw snow and record low temperatures, this weekend's forecast will come as a welcomed sight for many as we finally see near-normal temperatures and sunshine in the forecast.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories