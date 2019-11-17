Home
A slightly cooler day for Sunday
Posted: Nov 17, 2019 12:39 PM
Updated: Nov 17, 2019 12:39 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
A weak cold front passed through Sunday morning. We'll have partly sunny skies heading into the afternoon. Winds have switched up to the northwest, allowing temperatures to be a bit cooler in the lower 50s for highs.
Community Events
