A slightly cooler day for Sunday

A slightly cooler day for Sunday

Posted: Nov 17, 2019 12:39 PM
Updated: Nov 17, 2019 12:39 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Fairfax
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 52°
A weak cold front passed through Sunday morning. We'll have partly sunny skies heading into the afternoon. Winds have switched up to the northwest, allowing temperatures to be a bit cooler in the lower 50s for highs.
