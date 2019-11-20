Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Regulation rooms
Regulation rooms
Posted: Nov 20, 2019 9:25 AM
Updated: Nov 20, 2019 9:25 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
58°
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
59°
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
58°
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 58°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
61°
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
62°
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 62°
More Weather
After climbing into the 60s on Tuesday, expect one more warm day before cooler weather arrives by Thursday. Rain chances are also back in the forecast late Wednesday and through Wednesday night.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Community Events
Most Popular Stories
Troopers arrest Plattsburg man after child pornography images found on cell phone
Authorities continue searching for missing 12-year-old St. Joseph girl
Involuntary manslaughter, arson charges against 12-year-old found to be true
2 prison guards charged with conspiracy and filing false records on the night of Jeffrey Epstein's death
Atchison, Kan. company fined $1 million for violating Clean Air Act
School district considers late start instead of snow days
Teen pleads guilty to murder of Jaiden Drimmel
Second Harvest donates 900 Thanksgiving meals to local families
Human remains found in Nebraska could belong to one of missing Wisconsin brothers
SJPD: Missing 12-year-old girl found, returned home