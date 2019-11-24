A nice start to your work week

Going into next week, Monday will continue to be quiet and warm with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. A stronger system is then forecast to impact our area on Tuesday. This system will need to be watched as there is considerable model disagreement with both the position and strength of this system. Right now, It's looking to be more of a rain then switching over to a rain/snow mix on Tuesday night for us while areas to our north and west will be receiving just snow. We'll keep you updated.

