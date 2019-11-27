Clear

Windy then sunny for your Wednesday

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 7:32 AM
Updated: Nov 27, 2019 7:32 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Cameron
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
**A Wind Advisory is in effect for northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas through 9 am on Wednesday as we'll be dealing with winds gusting up to 50 mph at times.
