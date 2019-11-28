Home
Rain and snow mix chances for Thanksgiving
Rain and snow mix chances for Thanksgiving
Posted: Nov 28, 2019 7:41 AM
Updated: Nov 28, 2019 7:41 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
After a beautiful Wednesday, another storm system is pushing though northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for our Thanksgiving holiday. A few rain and snow mix chances are possible.
