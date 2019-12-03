Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Warm Winter Nights
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Warm Winter Nights
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Staying warm on Wednesday
Staying warm on Wednesday
Posted: Dec 3, 2019 3:01 PM
Updated: Dec 3, 2019 3:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
50°
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
48°
Hi: 55° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 46°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
50°
Hi: 55° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
47°
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
50°
Hi: 57° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
A quiet weather pattern is expected over the next few days across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. High temperatures will be above normal with highs reaching into the mid 50's.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Community Events
Most Popular Stories
Police: pedestrian injured after being hit by car Monday evening
Charges upgraded for teen suspect in 14-year-old's death
Young woman shares story of recovering from addiction
Community Rallies After Wathena Fire Impacts Local Fundraiser
UPDATE: Fire destroys building, damages nearby businesses
Clinton Co. Sheriff's Office rescues injured Bald Eagle
Holiday Window Tour decorates downtown area
City to vote on allocating bonds totaling $6.5M towards Lifeline Foods expansion
Local veteran, volunteer honored by city proclamation
St. Joseph Transit to get 15 new heavy-duty buses