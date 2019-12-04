Clear

Teen Charged with Manslaughter 12-3-19

Teen Charged with Manslaughter 12-3-19

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 7:57 AM
Updated: Dec 4, 2019 7:57 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saint Joseph
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Savannah
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Cameron
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Fairfax
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
A quiet weather pattern is expected over the next few days across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. High temperatures will be above normal with highs reaching into the mid 50's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories