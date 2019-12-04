Clear

Clouds increase on Thursday

Clouds increase on Thursday

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 2:55 PM
Updated: Dec 4, 2019 2:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 56°
A quiet weather pattern is expected over the next few days across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. High temperatures will be above normal with highs reaching into the mid 50's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories