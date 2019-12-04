Clear

Missouri Western adding Esports program

Missouri Western adding Esports program

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 11:14 PM
Updated: Dec 4, 2019 11:14 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
A quiet weather pattern is expected over the next few days across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. High temperatures will be above normal with highs reaching into the mid 50's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories