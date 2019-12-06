Clear

A chilly Friday ahead

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 7:18 AM
Updated: Dec 6, 2019 7:18 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Savannah
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
We will have a chilly end to the work week. We had a nice day weather wise on Thursday but a cold front will bring cooler temperatures into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
