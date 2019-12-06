Clear

BBBS Telethon 6pm

BBBS Telethon 6pm

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 11:00 AM
Updated: Dec 6, 2019 11:00 AM
Posted By: Andy House
Saint Joseph
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Few Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Savannah
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
We will have a chilly end to the work week. We had a nice day weather wise on Thursday but a cold front will bring cooler temperatures into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories