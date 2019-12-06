Clear

JENNIES TAKE DOWN GRIFFONS

JENNIES TAKE DOWN GRIFFONS

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 2:06 PM
Updated: Dec 6, 2019 2:06 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna
Saint Joseph
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 36°
Maryville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 36°
Cameron
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 34°
Fairfax
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
We will have a chilly end to the work week. We had a nice day weather wise on Thursday but a cold front will bring cooler temperatures into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories