A warmer weekend forecast

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 2:55 PM
Updated: Dec 6, 2019 2:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 36°
Maryville
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 36°
Cameron
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
38° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 38°
The weekend will start to warm back up into the 50's and we should see more sunshine across the area. Much colder air is in the forecast for next week with highs only in the upper 20's and lower 30's.
