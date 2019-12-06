Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trump Administration announces changes to SNAP program

New rules could make it harder for some to keep their SNAP benefits.

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 8:37 PM
Updated: Dec 6, 2019 8:37 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson
Saint Joseph
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
The weekend will start to warm back up into the 50's and we should see more sunshine across the area. Much colder air is in the forecast for next week with highs only in the upper 20's and lower 30's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories