A slightly warmer Wednesday
Posted: Dec 10, 2019 2:44 PM
Updated: Dec 10, 2019 2:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
29°
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
25°
Hi: 26° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 17°
Savannah
Clear
29°
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Clear
28°
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Fairfax
Clear
29°
Hi: 28° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 21°
A cold start to your Tuesday morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. High pressure has moved into the area and is settling in which means we will see clear skies with cooler temperatures on your Wednesday.
