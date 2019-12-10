Clear

A slightly warmer Wednesday

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 2:44 PM
Updated: Dec 10, 2019 2:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 17°
Savannah
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Fairfax
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 21°
A cold start to your Tuesday morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. High pressure has moved into the area and is settling in which means we will see clear skies with cooler temperatures on your Wednesday.
