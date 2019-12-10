Clear

Impeachment

articles of impeachment, interview with Dr. Kovacs

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 6:47 PM
Updated: Dec 10, 2019 6:47 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook
Saint Joseph
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 21°
Maryville
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 14°
Savannah
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 21°
Cameron
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 24°
A cold start to your Tuesday morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. High pressure has moved into the area and is settling in which means we will see clear skies with cooler temperatures on your Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories