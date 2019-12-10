Clear

Ron Live Shot

10pm armed robbery breaking news coverage

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 10:25 PM
Updated: Dec 10, 2019 10:25 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson
Saint Joseph
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 11°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 14°
Savannah
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Cameron
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 8°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 12°
A cold start to your Tuesday morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. High pressure has moved into the area and is settling in which means we will see clear skies with cooler temperatures on your Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories