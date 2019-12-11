Clear

A slightly warmer Wednesday ahead

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 7:18 AM
Updated: Dec 11, 2019 7:18 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 16°
Maryville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 16°
Cameron
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
A cold start to your Tuesday morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. High pressure has moved into the area and is settling in which means we will see clear skies with cooler temperatures on your Wednesday.
