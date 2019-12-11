Home
Mild weather returns on Thursday
Mild weather returns on Thursday
Posted: Dec 11, 2019 2:46 PM
Updated: Dec 11, 2019 2:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
43°
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
36°
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
43°
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
40°
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Fairfax
42°
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
A warm front will start to slide our way on Thursday which will bring us some warmer air to the region with a southerly wind. With that southerly wind on Thursday we will see temperatures warm up into the upper 40's and lower 50's.
