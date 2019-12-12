Clear

Christmas Tableau

Michelle Vandevort is in the KQ2 studio to discuss the upcoming Christmas Tableau.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 7:15 AM
Updated: Dec 12, 2019 7:15 AM
Posted By: KQTV Operations
Saint Joseph
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Maryville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Savannah
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Cameron
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
A warm front will start to slide our way on Thursday which will bring us some warmer air to the region with a southerly wind. With that southerly wind on Thursday we will see temperatures warm up into the upper 40's and lower 50's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories