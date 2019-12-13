Clear

Snow chances increase on Sunday

Snow chances increase on Sunday

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 3:14 PM
Updated: Dec 13, 2019 3:14 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 41°
We will be watching a storm system for Sunday afternoon which could bring us some light to moderate snow. Some accumulating snow is possible across the area by Monday afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories