Animal Shelter Donation

The Lafayette Pom squad partnered with IMKO to deliver donations for Friends of the Shelter

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 7:13 PM
Updated: Dec 13, 2019 7:13 PM
Posted By: Scott Simerly
We will be watching a storm system for Sunday afternoon which could bring us some light to moderate snow. Some accumulating snow is possible across the area by Monday afternoon.
