A couple of disturbances will be moving through the area starting early Sunday morning through Monday evening. These systems have been pretty hard to pin down and are still developing. The first system will cause snow showers starting Sunday morning and it will hang around overnight. Then system two moves in on Monday morning and could continue through the evening hours. Right now it looks like we could be seeing 2-5 inches of snow, with larger accumulations in counties to the south.

