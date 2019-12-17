Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A cold and mostly sunny Tuesday

A cold and mostly sunny Tuesday

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 7:17 AM
Updated: Dec 17, 2019 7:17 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 11°
Maryville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 16°
Savannah
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 11°
Cameron
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 11°
Fairfax
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 14°
** Dense fog advisory in effect for the KQTV viewing area from 4am to 10am Today**
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories