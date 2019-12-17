Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Council withdraws motion to suspend 229 study

Council withdraws motion to suspend 229 study

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 8:37 AM
Updated: Dec 17, 2019 8:37 AM
Posted By: Andy House
Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 11°
Maryville
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 13°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 11°
Cameron
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 10°
Fairfax
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 12°
** Dense fog advisory in effect for the KQTV viewing area from 4am to 10am Today**
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories