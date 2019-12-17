More sunshine on Wednesday

Home
Posted: Dec 17, 2019 3:11 PM
Updated: Dec 17, 2019 3:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Temperatures will begin to rise as more sunshine moves into the area this week. Wednesday we will see highs in the lower 30's. Sunshine and mild temperatures continue as temperatures rise to the upper 40's and lower 50's by the end of the work week.
