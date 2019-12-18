12-10 Breaking news

Clear
Posted: Dec 18, 2019 11:49 AM
Updated: Dec 18, 2019 11:49 AM
Posted By: Allyson Cook
Saint Joseph
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Maryville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Cameron
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Temperatures will begin to rise as more sunshine moves into the area this week. Wednesday we will see highs in the lower 30's. Sunshine and mild temperatures continue as temperatures rise to the upper 40's and lower 50's by the end of the work week.
