Clear

Sheriff Santa

Madeline McClain shows us what the Sheriff department and Santa have in common.

Posted: Dec 20, 2019 7:25 PM
Updated: Dec 20, 2019 7:25 PM
Posted By: Scott Simerly
Saint Joseph
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Savannah
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 32°
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs also in the 40s. Much warmer temperatures are on their way, for much of next week we will be seeing highs in and near the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories