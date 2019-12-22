Home
Clear
Warm start to the week
Posted: Dec 22, 2019 7:49 PM
Updated: Dec 22, 2019 7:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
36°
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
36°
Hi: 55° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
36°
Hi: 53° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
39°
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
43°
Hi: 55° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Highs will be in the 50s through Christmas day and will continue to climb through the end of the week. Temperatures won't start to cool down until next weekend. A front is expected to push through, cool us off and bring some cooler air our way.
