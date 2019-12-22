Clear

Warm start to the week

Posted: Dec 22, 2019 7:49 PM
Updated: Dec 22, 2019 7:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Fairfax
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Highs will be in the 50s through Christmas day and will continue to climb through the end of the week. Temperatures won't start to cool down until next weekend. A front is expected to push through, cool us off and bring some cooler air our way.
