Tuesday will warm up a touch with highs in the lower to middle 40s but the Strong winds will continue to impact the area. Wind speeds will stay closer to 20mph Tuesday morning and we will see them fall back to a normal range of 10 - 15mph by the evening rush hour. Clouds should be on the way out through Tuesday giving us a beautiful New Years eve. Wednesday the warming trend continues and we will see highs in the 50s to ring in the new year.

