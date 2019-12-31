Clear

Bringing in the New Year Safely

Sergeant Roy Hoskins joins us to give us tips on how to bring in the New Year Safely.

Posted: Dec 31, 2019 6:51 PM
Updated: Dec 31, 2019 6:51 PM
Posted By: Scott Simerly
Saint Joseph
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Savannah
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Fairfax
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
If you have enjoyed the sunshine today, you're in luck because skies will remain clear through Wednesday. Highs will rise into the lower 50s closer to Kansas City and highs will be in the middle to upper 40s to the north of St. Joesph. The main concern for your New Year's Day forecast are the winds. Wind gusts will be picking back up on Wednesday ahead of our next cold front. Gusts could be greater than 30 mph by Wednesday evening. On Thursday the front will move in and bring some evening rain showers that may linger and become snow flurries by Friday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories