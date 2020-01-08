Clear

Another mild day ahead

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 7:10 AM
Updated: Jan 8, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 10°
Savannah
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 14°
Fairfax
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 14°
Tuesday began with a lot of clouds but quickly turned mostly sunny which helped our high temperatures get into the upper 40s to the north and lower 50s farther south.
