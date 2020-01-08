Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
AR Workshop (1-7-20)
AR Workshop (1-7-20)
Posted: Jan 8, 2020 2:26 PM
Updated: Jan 8, 2020 2:26 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saint Joseph
Clear
45°
Hi: 46° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
39°
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
45°
Hi: 43° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
43°
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
45°
Hi: 42° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Tuesday began with a lot of clouds but quickly turned mostly sunny which helped our high temperatures get into the upper 40s to the north and lower 50s farther south.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Community Events
Most Popular Stories
Charge filed against suspect in Sunday bomb threat
AUTHORITIES: Children removed from Livingston Co. home for grotesque conditions
Officials warn teen drivers to wear a seat-belt after fatal Polo wreck
MSHP: Driver fails to see vehicles stopped for bus causing injury accident
Accident occurs while police clean up other accident in south St. Joseph
Ukrainian Boeing plane crashes in Iran shortly after takeoff, killing 176 on board
President Trump Addresses Nation, Threatens Sanctions on Iran
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for murder over a $50 drug deal
Two teens dead, one seriously hurt in crash near Polo
SJPD: 2 injured in rollover crash on Belt Highway