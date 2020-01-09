Clear

A warm and windy Thursday ahead

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 7:09 AM
Updated: Jan 9, 2020 7:09 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 50°
Thursday highs will be in the lower 50s but a front will bring in some winter like temperatures to end the week. Thursday may also bring some rain but it looks like this will be concentrated in the southern half of Missouri.
