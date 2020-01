Snow showers moved out a little bit sooner than expected keeping snow totals in northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri on the lighter side. Roads are mostly clear but wet, so be cautious of slick spots this evening and Sunday morning. Now that the snow has passed the main concern is the colder temperatures. They are currently in the 20s but they will be dropping into the teens by early Sunday morning, so don't forget that heavy jacket if you're headed out the door Sunday morning.

Radar Temperatures Alerts