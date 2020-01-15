Home
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Watch
Winter Storm Watch
Winter Storm Watch
Posted: Jan 15, 2020 3:11 PM
Updated: Jan 15, 2020 3:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
31°
Hi: 32° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 20°
More Weather
Maryville
Overcast
23°
Hi: 28° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 9°
More Weather
Savannah
Overcast
31°
Hi: 31° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 20°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
31°
Hi: 35° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 20°
More Weather
Fairfax
Overcast
25°
Hi: 25° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 12°
More Weather
On Wednesday we will see more sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A cold front will move into the area on Wednesday afternoon bring us some colder air with it.
4 injured in collision at I-29 and Frederick intersection
St. Joseph man charged with possession of child pornography
SJSD holding off on high school closure, renovation plan
Council members review splash pad plans
Dream Foundation grants wish for St. Joseph woman with MS
"Bad Luck Chuck" Receives Offer from Mustangs
Council to add tax increase request to April ballot
Missouri mother charged with murder after newborn twins found dead
18-year-old killed in rollover crash on icy highway near Bethany
Hyde Elementary New Target in SJSD School Closures