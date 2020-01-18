Clear
An even colder Sunday ahead

Posted: Jan 18, 2020 8:10 PM
Updated: Jan 18, 2020 8:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 14°
Maryville
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -5°
Savannah
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 14°
Cameron
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 6°
Fairfax
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 10°
Cold Temperatures continue through the day Sunday. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 10s to lower 20s. While the sun will be out for the game tomorrow, we have some northerly winds gusting between 20 to 25mph making it feel much colder. Wind chills will only be brushing 0 by kickoff. If you are headed to arrowhead tomorrow, make sure you bundle up. Temperatures will hold in the 20s and 30s through the first half of the week and we will see some chances for rain and warmer weather after midweek.
