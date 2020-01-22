Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Safety and Health
Sheldon Lyons joins us to talk about how we can help our elderly drivers.
Posted: Jan 22, 2020 6:45 PM
Updated: Jan 22, 2020 6:45 PM
Posted By: Scott Simerly
Saint Joseph
Overcast
34°
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Maryville
Overcast
34°
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Savannah
Overcast
34°
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
32°
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
More Weather
Fairfax
Overcast
34°
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
The active week across the area will continue as we will see more disturbances head our way starting on Thursday and last through Friday. More snow is possible on Thursday night into Friday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Community Events
Most Popular Stories
Six candidates file for SJSD Board of Education
Mosaic seeing more people slipping, falling with recent icy conditions
Trump downplays service members' concussion injuries from Iranian attack: 'I heard they had headaches'
St. Joseph woman seriously injured after going off U.S. 71 near Barnard
KQ2 Forecast: Snow moves in on Wednesday
CLOSINGS: Check Full List of Closings Due to Winter Weather
SJSD cancels class for Tuesday
SJSD cancels class for Wednesday
Alleged burglar spends 12 hours in Midwest City home
KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory until 6pm tonight