Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rain/snow mix continues today

Rain/snow mix continues today

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 6:27 AM
Updated: Jan 23, 2020 6:27 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Cameron
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
The active week across the area will continue as we will see more disturbances head our way starting on Thursday and last through Friday. More snow is possible on Thursday night into Friday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories