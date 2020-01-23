Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
St. Joseph Kitchen Fire (1-22-20)
St. Joseph Kitchen Fire (1-22-20)
Posted: Jan 23, 2020 9:05 AM
Updated: Jan 23, 2020 9:05 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saint Joseph
Overcast
34°
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
More Weather
Maryville
Overcast
34°
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
More Weather
Savannah
Overcast
34°
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
34°
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Fairfax
Overcast
33°
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
The active week across the area will continue as we will see more disturbances head our way starting on Thursday and last through Friday. More snow is possible on Thursday night into Friday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Community Events
Most Popular Stories
Worker’s death in industrial sawmill spurs suit by family
Multiple fire crews battle 4 alarm blaze Wednesday night
Trump downplays service members' concussion injuries from Iranian attack: 'I heard they had headaches'
Mosaic seeing more people slipping, falling with recent icy conditions
Council to request state audit of city after 5 hr. work session
Six candidates file for SJSD Board of Education
Family displaced after kitchen fire at St. Joseph home
St. Joseph Mustangs pay back 'Bad Luck Chuck'
CLOSINGS: Check Full List of Closings Due to Winter Weather
Alleged burglar spends 12 hours in Midwest City home