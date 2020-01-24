Clear
Snow begins to exit today

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 7:03 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Another few inches of snow will be possible Thursday evening into Friday morning. Expect snow to slowly exit the area from west to east through the day on Friday.
